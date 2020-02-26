Alarie, Mitchell help No. 23 Princeton women beat Penn 80-44

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP)Bella Alarie scored 21 points, Ellie Mitchell had 13 points, eight rebounds and six steals, and No. 23 Princeton beat Pennsylvania 80-44 on Tuesday night.

Abby Meyers made 3 of 5 from 3-point range and finished with 11 points for Princeton (22-1, 10-0 Ivy League). The Tigers, who have won 18 consecutive games, clinched a berth in the conference tournament which begins March 14.

Maggie Connelly, Alarie and Meyers each hit a 3-pointer to close the first quarter and spark a 20-0 run that lasted nine minutes, 16 seconds and made it 32-8 when Mitchell made a layup with 3:46 left in the second quarter. Penn (17-6, 7-3) went 0 for 9 from the field and committed six turnovers during that span and trailed by at least 19 points the rest of the way.

The Quakers had their seven-game win streak snapped. They have a one-game lead over Yale and Columbia for second in the conference standings.

Kayla Padilla led Penn with 24 points on 8-of-17 shooting. The rest of the team shot 24% (8 of 33) from the field.

