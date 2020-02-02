Alabama’s Herbert Jones out indefinitely with wrist fracture

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP)Alabama starter Herbert Jones had surgery on his broken left wrist and is out indefinitely.

Alabama said the swingman had successful surgery Saturday at Andrews Sports Medicine/St. Vincent’s Hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured in the first half against LSU on Wednesday night.

Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats announced Jones’ status ahead of a game against Arkansas on Saturday. Oats says Jones ”has been playing as well as he has all season, and this is certainly a tough blow” to the team.

Jones has averaged 9.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He had averaged 11.6 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists over the last six games.