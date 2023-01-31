TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Brandon Miller scored 22 points to help No. 4 Alabama rout Vanderbilt 101-44 on Tuesday night for the Crimson Tide’s largest margin of victory over an SEC opponent ever.

Alabama (19-3, 9-0 SEC) shot 59% from the field and 46% from 3-point range to pull off the fourth largest win in school history.

Nimari Burnett added 16 points, his first points after three scoreless games since returning from injury on Jan. 21. Three more Alabama players cracked double-digit points: Rylan Griffen with 12, Noah Gurley with 11 and Charles Bediako with 10.

Mark Sears led all players with eight assists to go with nine points.

Vanderbilt (10-12, 3-6) struggled mightily in the first half, shooting 15% (5-for-33). Freshman Paul Lewis was Vanderbilt’s lone double-digit scorer with 10 points.

Liam Robbins scored nine points and added seven rebounds in his return to action after missing four games with an ankle injury. The Commodores lost three of the four games they played without Robbins, their leading scorer and rebounder.

BIG PICTURE

This was Alabama’s first game after seeing its nine-game winning streak snapped in a 93-69 loss to Oklahoma, a loss that followed a poor performance in a narrow win over Mississippi State. Alabama coach Nate Oats thought the team had lost its edge; Tuesday’s performance suggests the Crimson Tide might have it back, thoroughly handling a Vanderbilt team that has a win over a ranked team in conference play, beating Arkansas on Jan. 14.

UP NEXT: Alabama travels to LSU on Saturday after beating the Tigers by 40 on Jan. 14. Vanderbilt starts a two-game home stand by hosting Ole Miss on Saturday.

