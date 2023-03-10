BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP)Messiah Thompson had 27 points in Alabama A&M’s 77-63 victory over Southern on Thursday in the Southwestern Athletic Conference Tournament.

Thompson was 8 of 13 shooting, including 5 for 9 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Bulldogs (15-17). Garrett Hicks added 14 points while going 4 of 9 from the floor, including 0 for 3 from distance, and 6 for 9 from the line, and he also had six rebounds and three steals.

Brion Whitley led the Jaguars (15-17) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Bryson Etienne added 11 points and two steals for Southern.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.