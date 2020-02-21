Ajayi leads South Alabama past Appalachian State 78-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOONE, N.C. (AP)Josh Ajayi scored 19 points and South Alabama shot 70% from the floor on its way to a 78-70 victory over Appalachian State on Thursday night.

Ajayi sank 7 of 10 shots from the floor and all five of his free throws for the Jaguars (17-11, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). South Alabama made 30 of 43 shots overall, including half of its 12 3-pointers. Trhae Mitchell totaled 15 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Andre Fox came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and scored 13, while Chad Lott pitched in with 11 points and eight rebounds.

O’Showen Williams tied a school record with 10 3-pointers and scored a career-high 32 points for the Mountaineers (15-13, 9-8). Williams made half of his 20 3-point tries, tying a mark set by Nate Cranford at Chattanooga in 2007. Reserve Adrian Delph added 12 points on 4-of-7 shooting from distance.

Appalachian State shot 42% overall and 37% from distance (14 of 38).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.