OREM, Utah (AP)Fardaws Aimaq had 20 points and 16 rebounds as Utah Valley topped California Baptist 63-54 on Saturday.

Trey Farrer had 13 points and three assists for the Wolverines (19-9, 10-6 Western Athletic Conference).

Taran Armstrong scored a season-high 22 points for the Lancers (15-14, 5-11). Tre Armstrong added 12 points. Daniel Akin had nine rebounds.

The Wolverines evened the season series against the Lancers. California Baptist defeated Utah Valley 75-73 on Jan. 15.

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com