Aiken Jr. lifts E. Washington past N. Colorado 89-84 in OT

NCAA Basketball
CHENEY, Wash. (AP)Kim Aiken Jr. scored 20 points, including a go-ahead 3-pointer in overtime, and Eastern Washington beat Northern Colorado 89-84 on Monday night to win its fourth straight.

Aiken hit his go-ahead 3 off a turnover for an 81-79 Eagles’ lead with 1:04 left in OT before Casson Rouse made the first of a one-and-one and Mason Peatling put-back the rebound off the second for an 84-79 lead with 40 seconds left.

The Bears closed to 85-81 on Bodie Hume’s layup, but Rouse and Peatling each made two free throws before Northern Colorado’s Tre’shon Smoots hit a 3 with two seconds left for the final score.

The Bears thought they had won it 76-74 at the end of regulation on Trent Harris’ jumper at the buzzer, but the basket was voided on a shot-clock violation.

Peatling scored 21 points, grabbed 22 rebounds, made seven assists and blocked three shots and Jacob Davison added 20 points and three blocks for the Eagles (13-6, 6-2 Big Sky Conference).

Jonah Radebaugh scored 17 points with 11 rebounds and nine assists for the Bears (12-7, 5-3). Kur Jockuch had 16 points and Harris had 15. Smoots and Kai Edwards scored 10 apiece.

Eastern Washington (13-6, 6-2) plays Sacramento State on the road on Saturday. Northern Colorado matches up against Idaho State at home on Thursday.

