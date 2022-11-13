LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)Christian Agnew had 15 points in SE Louisiana’s 76-72 victory over Wyoming on Sunday night.

Agnew was 5 of 9 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Lions (2-1). Donte Houston Jr. scored 13 points while going 6 of 10 from the field. Mehdi Pissis recorded nine points and was 2 of 4 shooting, including 2 for 3 from distance, and went 3 for 3 from the line.

Brendan Wenzel led the way for the Cowboys (2-1) with 16 points. Hunter Maldonado added 15 points, 11 rebounds and four assists for Wyoming. Noah Reynolds also had 14 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

SE Louisiana went into halftime tied with Wyoming 38-38. Houston scored eight points in the half. Agnew led SE Louisiana with 10 points in the second half as his team outscored Wyoming by four points over the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.