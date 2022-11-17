After Stanford was tested in consecutive losses to Wisconsin and No. 17 San Diego State, the host Cardinal look to return to the win column when facing Cal Poly on Friday night.

Stanford (1-2) opened the season with an 88-78 victory over Pacific before losing 60-50 on the road vs. Wisconsin. The Cardinal were then overwhelmed by the Aztecs, never leading in a 74-62 defeat Tuesday.

Spencer Jones had 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks against San Diego State, while Harrison Ingram had 11 points. Brandon Angel and James Keefe each had nine. The Cardinal trailed by as many as 17 in the first half.

“We just played a very good, talented, extremely experienced San Diego State team,” Stanford coach Jerod Haase said. “We knew coming in it would be a battle and we’d have to play our ‘A’ game to be able to get there. I don’t think we played our ‘A’ game, but I also think that they certainly deserve a lot of credit for playing really well.”

Stanford has won seven of its eight games against Cal Poly (1-1), including a 78-62 win in the last meeting on Nov. 10, 2017.

Picked to finish ninth in the Big West preseason poll, Cal Poly boasts a veteran squad led by senior Alimamy Koroma. The 6-foot-8 center had 15 points and eight rebounds in a 60-48 loss at San Francisco on Nov. 10.

With nine upperclassmen, the Mustangs don’t figure to be intimidated by Stanford. Cal Poly’s imposing frontline includes 7-foot center Bryan Penn-Johnson, who began his career with stints at Washington and LSU.

Stanford, which was picked to finish fifth in the Pac-12, is hoping for an improved offensive performance after shooting 40.4 percent from the field and 4 of 18 (22.2 percent) from 3-point range against San Diego State.

After facing Cal Poly, the Cardinal head to a Thanksgiving week tournament at Orlando, Fla., that includes a matchup against Ole Miss.

–Field Level Media