After slow start UTEP snaps 5-game slide, beats Rice 68-62

EL PASO, Texas (AP)Daryl Edwards had a career-high 34 points as UTEP snapped a five-game losing streak by knocking off Rice 68-62 on Saturday.

Edwards shot 8 for 12 from deep.

Souley Boum had 16 points, seven assists and six rebounds for UTEP (14-14, 5-10 Conference USA). Bryson Williams added 10 points. Jordan Lathon had seven rebounds.

UTEP scored a season-low 19 first-half points.

Drew Peterson had 18 points and 12 rebounds for the Owls (13-15, 5-10). Trey Murphy III added 13 points. Robert Martin had 10 points. Josh Parrish had a career-high 11 rebounds plus 10 points.

The Miners improve to 2-0 against the Owls on the season. UTEP defeated Rice 72-64 on Jan. 23. UTEP faces Southern Miss at home next Sunday. Rice plays Middle Tennessee at home next Sunday.

