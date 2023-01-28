HANOVER, N.H. (AP)Dame Adelekun scored a career-high 41 points for Dartmouth in an 83-73 victory over Columbia on Saturday.

Adelekun, a senior with only one other 20-point game in his Dartmouth career, also had 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Big Green (8-13, 4-3 Ivy League). Ryan Cornish scored 16 points and added four steals.

Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa led the Lions (6-16, 1-6) in scoring, finishing with 19 points. Liam Murphy added 13 points for Columbia. The loss is the sixth straight for the Lions.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.