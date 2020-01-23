Acquaah, Boyd lead Cal Baptist’s 85-53 rout of Chicago State

NCAA Basketball
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP)Milan Acquaah and Brandon Boyd scored 22 points apiece as California Baptist easily defeated Chicago State 85-53 on Wednesday night.

Tre Armstrong had seven rebounds for California Baptist (14-5, 4-1 Western Athletic Conference), which won its fourth consecutive game. De’jon Davis added 10 rebounds for the Lancers.

Amir Gholizadeh had 14 points for the Cougars (4-18, 0-7), whose losing streak stretched 12 games. Noah Bigirumwami added 10 points.

Both teams face Kansas City the next time they take the floor. California Baptist remains home for its matchup against the Roos on Saturday; Chicago State heads home to host Kansas City on Feb. 1.

