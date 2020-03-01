Achiuwa helps Memphis hold off Tulane 74-67 in overtime

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Freshman Precious Achiuwa totaled 22 points and a career-high 22 rebounds for his 16th double-double of the season and Memphis blew a late lead before holding off Tulane 74-67 in overtime on Saturday night.

Achiuwa sank 9 of 16 shots from the floor and matched his career high with five blocked shots for the Tigers (20-9, 9-7 American Athletic Conference). Tyler Harris came off the bench to score 12 with six rebounds, while freshman Boogie Ellis scored 11.

Memphis look a 30-27 lead into halftime and led 57-49 after Malcolm Dandridge’s layup with 4:59 remaining in regulation. Christion Thompson hit two free throws and a layup to give Tulane a 58-57 lead with 29 seconds left. Harris nailed a 3-pointer to put Memphis up by two, but Teshaun Hightower answered with a layup with 2 seconds left to send the game to overtime.

K.J. Lawson’s three-point play gave the Green Wave (12-17, 4-13) a 63-61 lead with 2:58 left in overtime, but Harris and Achiuwa both hit two free throws and Memphis took the lead for good. The Tigers made 11 of 12 foul shots in the final 2:43.

Thompson finished with a career-high 30 points for Tulane, sinking 9 of 19 shots from the floor and 11 of 12 free throws. Hightower added 22 points on 7-of-20 shooting.

Memphis shot 43% from the floor and 30% from beyond the arc (6 of 20). The Tigers made 20 of 27 free throws. Tulane shot a frigid 28% overall and 12.5% from distance (4 of 32). The Green Wave hit 19 of 24 foul shots.

