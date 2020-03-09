Abmas, Oral Roberts breeze past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP)Max Abmas scored 20 points as Oral Roberts romped past cold-shooting Omaha 79-52 in the quarterfinals of the Summit League tournament on Sunday night.

Deondre Burns had 17 points and six assists for No 4. seed Oral Roberts (17-13). Kevin Obanor added 13 points and 11 rebounds. Emmanuel Nzekwesi had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Omaha was 27% shooting from the field (16 of 59), the lowest percentage against Oral Roberts this season.

KJ Robinson had 15 points to lead the fifth-seeded Mavericks (16-16). JT Gibson added 14 points. Wanjang Tut had eight points and eight rebounds. Matt Pile had a career-high 21 rebounds plus two points.

Omaha outrebounded Oral Roberts 47-39.

