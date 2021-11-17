Abilene Christian beats Texas-Arlington 80-71 in OT

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP)Coryon Mason scored 21 points, tying his career high, as Abilene Christian beat Texas-Arlington 80-71 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Mahki Morris added 20 points for the Wildcats. Morris also had nine rebounds.

Immanuel Allen had 11 points for Abilene Christian (1-2). Damien Daniels added six rebounds.

David Azore had 21 points and eight rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). He also had seven turnovers but only two assists. Jack Hoiberg added 10 points. Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu had 10 points and four blocks.

Nicolas Elame, the Mavericks’ second leading scorer coming into the contest at 11 points per game, shot only 17% for the game (1 of 6).

—

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25—Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

Information from: Automated Insights, http://automatedinsights.com/

—

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com