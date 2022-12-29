This is the latest periodic look at how the season is going for top NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama – the 7-foot-3, 18-year-old presumed No. 1 pick in the 2023 draft – and his French team Metropolitans 92:

Wembanyama’s season averages: 22.9 points per game, 9.6 rebounds per game, leading the French league in both categories.

Wembanyama highlights: He had a streak of four consecutive 30-or-more-point games snapped on Dec. 6 (15 points vs. Roanne), but remains in the league scoring lead. The loss to Strasbourg came despite a 26-point, 18-rebound effort. It was a season-high in rebounds for the 7-foot-3 phenom. And the win over Paris showed off his defensive skills; he scored only 11 points, but blocked six shots.

News: By the time he plays again, he’ll be 19. Wembanyama has a birthday on Jan. 4, five days before the next French league contest against Lyon-Villeurbanne – the team that Basketball Hall of Fame nominee and San Antonio legend Tony Parker runs, and the club that Wembanyama spent last season with.

Team record: 11-4 in the French league, tied for second place with Cholet, one game behind first-place Monaco.

Latest results: Lost 95-82 to Monaco on Dec. 11; beat Paris 91-71 on Dec. 17; beat Cholet 92-87 on Dec. 23; lost to Strasbourg 84-81 on Dec. 26.

Upcoming schedule: Host Lyon-Villeurbanne on Jan. 9; visit Dijon on Jan. 15; visit Fos-sur-Mer on Jan. 18.

