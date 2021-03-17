Warriors hand Rockets franchise-record 18th straight loss

HOUSTON (AP)Draymond Green had 16 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists, and the Golden State Warriors handed the Houston Rockets their franchise-record 18th straight loss, 108-94 on Wednesday night.

”Draymond was having fun out there tonight,” coach Steve Kerr said. ”He was on top of his game. I thought he controlled the whole game with his defense and his rebounding. He was really, in my book, the player of the game.”

It was the third triple-double this season for Green and the 27th of his career.

Reserve Jordan Poole scored 23 points and made a career-high six 3-pointers to help the Warriors bounce back from a blowout loss to the Lakers on Monday. Golden State breezed past the struggling Rockets to snap a season-high four-game road losing streak.

”To lose a game like we lost the other day that was terrible,” Green said. ”Just wanted to come out and get a good game, start this road trip off right.”

Houston’s skid surpasses the 17 straight losses by the San Diego Rockets in 1968, when they went 15-67 in their first year as a franchise. It’s the first time the Rockets have lost nine consecutive home games since they dropped 11 straight in 1983.

Golden State’s Stephen Curry had 18 points and went 2 for 11 from 3-point range before sitting out the fourth quarter with a tailbone contusion. Kerr said Curry was sore and could miss Friday’s game.

Houston center Christian Wood returned after sitting out since Feb. 4 with a sprained right ankle. The Rockets had won seven of eight games before his injury. His first game out was when the skid started, and his return wasn’t nearly enough to get Houston back in the win column on a night when both John Wall and Victor Oladipo sat out.

”He’s a difference-maker,” Houston coach Stephen Silas said of Wood. ”He can score and rebound and block shots and really kind of changes who we are.”

Despite the record skid, Silas saw positives on Wednesday night.

”There’s definitely cause for some optimism around this team because once we get everybody back we’re going to be pretty good,” he said.

Kevin Porter Jr. led the Rockets with 25 points and Wood finished with 21 points and nine rebounds.

The Warriors led by four after the first quarter before outscoring Houston 37-17 in the second period to make it 68-44 at halftime. Poole led Golden State in the second, making 15 points and hitting 4 of 6 3-point attempts.

”Jordan was great,” Kerr said. ”He’s on a good run. I like his aggression. The thing that impresses me the most is how quick his decision-making has been.”

The Rockets got no closer than 14 points in the second half.

TIP-INS

Warriors: Kelly Oubre Jr. scored 19 points and Andrew Wiggins had 17.

Rockets: Danuel House had 11 points his return after missing five games with a bruised right knee. … Wall missed his fifth game with a bruised left knee. … Oladipo played Tuesday night but sat out Wednesday as maintenance in his recovery from a quadriceps injury. … David Nwaba missed his second game with a sprained right wrist.

WISEMAN AND PASCHALL OUT

The Warriors announced after the game that James Wiseman and Eric Paschall missed the game because of coronavirus contact tracing and will be out for seven days under the league’s health and safety protocols.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Visit Memphis on Friday night.

Rockets: Host Detroit on Friday night.

—

