Closings
There are currently 60 active closings. Click for more details.

Warriors guard Jacob Evans III in NBA’s concussion protocol

NBA
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP)Golden State Warriors guard Jacob Evans III suffered a concussion and broken nose in the first half of Tuesday night’s loss to the Dallas Mavericks and entered the NBA concussion protocol.

The Warriors provided an update Thursday, when the team was set to host Denver at Chase Center.

Evans was taken to a hospital after being helped off the court with 4:38 left in the first half, when he got hit in the face with an elbow from Dwight Powell as they fought for a rebound.

The team said Evans will wear a protective mask once he is able to return.

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.