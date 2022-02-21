Goran Dragic plans to sign with Brooklyn, giving the Nets a veteran boost in the backcourt.

Agent Bill Duffy said Monday that Dragic was going to Brooklyn, where the Nets need guard help after trading James Harden to Philadelphia.

Ben Simmons, acquired in that deal, isn’t ready to play after sitting out all season, and Kyrie Irving still can’t play in home games because he hasn’t met New York City’s vaccine requirement.

Dragic played in just five games this season in Toronto, where he was traded from Miami in the offseason in the deal for Kyle Lowry. The Raptors dealt him to San Antonio at the trade deadline. Dragic then agreed to a buyout and became a free agent.

His plans to sign with the Nets were first reported by The Athletic.

Dragic was an All-Star in Miami in 2018 and helped the Heat reach the NBA Finals two years later. The native of Slovenia began his NBA career in 2008 in Phoenix as a teammate of current Nets coach Steve Nash.

Dragic has averaged 13.9 points for his career.

