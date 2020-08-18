Utah’s Mike Conley returns to NBA bubble after birth of son

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP)Utah guard Mike Conley has returned to Walt Disney World after the birth of his son and will go through a four-day quarantine period before joining the Jazz for their playoff series against Denver.

Conley is set to miss Game 2 on Wednesday but could be back on the court for Game 3 on Friday. He returned to the NBA campus Monday night.

The league completed its review and in accordance with the NBA’s COVID-19 policies, Conley’s four-day quarantine is expected to end Friday.

Conley missed Monday’s first-round opener, which Utah lost 135-125 in overtime despite a Jazz playoff-record 57-point performance from Donovan Mitchell.

The 32-year-old Conley announced the birth of his son, Elijah Michael Conley, on social media late Sunday. Conley is averaging 14.4 points and 4.4 assists in his first season with Utah.

He was acquired as part of a deal with Memphis in July 2019.

The sixth-seeded Jazz already are missing Bojan Bogdanovic, who underwent right wrist surgery in May.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports