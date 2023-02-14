MILWAUKEE (AP)All-Star forward Jayson Tatum joined the lengthy list of Boston players who weren’t available for the NBA-leading Celtics’ game Tuesday night against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that Tatum wouldn’t play in the game between the top two teams in the Eastern Conference. Tatum originally had been listed on the injury report as doubtful due to a non-COVID-19 illness.

Boston also was missing All-Star Jaylen Brown (facial fracture), Marcus Smart (sprained right ankle) and Al Horford (swelling in right knee).

Brown missed his third straight game, while Smart last played on Jan. 21.

The Celtics did note that Grant Williams, Robert Williams and Malcolm Brogdon would be available. Their earlier injury reports listed Brogdon as probable with a sore right Achilles, Grant Williams as questionable due to swelling in his right elbow and Robert Williams questionable with left ankle soreness.

Milwaukee was without Jae Crowder or Bobby Portis as it tried to earn an 11th consecutive victory.

Portis hasn’t played since Jan. 23 due to a sprained right medial collateral ligament. Crowder, acquired at last week’s trade deadline, hasn’t played all season and isn’t expected to make his Bucks debut until after the All-Star break.

