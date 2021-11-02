Streaking Raptors look for revenge on Wizards

The Toronto Raptors will be out to avenge an opening-night loss and extend their winning streak to five when they conclude a three-game road trip Wednesday night against the Washington Wizards.

The Wizards posted a 98-83 win over the Wizards in Toronto to open the season Oct. 20. They have won the past two meetings between the teams.

The Raptors, however, have won four straight in Washington.

Toronto started the season with three consecutive road victories for the first time since 2016-17 after OG Anunoby scored a career-best 36 points Monday in a 113-104 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Raptors trailed by as many as 15 points during the second quarter against the Knicks, but used a 38-22 third quarter to take command of the game.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse did not make a substitution in the third quarter.

“Those guys were really playing hard and obviously scoring and making shots, defending, so no sense in breaking that up, I guess,” Nurse said.

Svi Mykhailiuk, starting in place of the injured Scottie Barnes, had 15 points, five assists and five rebounds for the game.

“We know he can shoot and he can drive, and he plays pretty hard on defense,” Nurse said.

Barnes suffered a sprained right thumb late in Toronto’s win Saturday night against the Indiana Pacers. His status for Wednesday was uncertain.

“Don’t really have a timeline on it,” Nurse said before the game on Monday. “A little tender and sore. Doesn’t seem awfully bad. Think they’re still getting through some of the testing on it.”

Starting center Precious Achiuwa played only 17 minutes with two points and nine rebounds on Monday. He was replaced by Khem Birch, who had six points, eight rebounds, one blocked shot and two steals.

“(Achiuwa is) just a little out of character these last couple games, just doesn’t quite have it going on either end,” Nurse said. “He’ll be all right.”

The Wizards lost 118-111 to the host Atlanta Hawks on Monday to snap a three-game winning streak.

The Wizards had starting point guard Spencer Dinwiddie, who did not play Thursday (rest), starting and center Daniel Gafford (right quadriceps contusion), who missed the two previous games, back in the lineup Monday. Washington had too many wasted possessions, however.

“There were at least three stretches where we’d go two-and-a-half, three minutes where we got outscored,” Wizards coach Wes Unseld Jr. said. “We made plays late, saw the uptick in the numbers, but those stretches were hurtful. … We were getting good looks, and it’s kind of frustrating when those don’t go down. And we can’t allow that to affect the other end of the floor.”

Bradley Beal scored 24 points on Monday. He was 3-for-11 from 3-point range. Beal has shot 22.9 percent in 3-pointers this season, well below his 37.5 percent career average.

“It’s an adjustment, I guess. I just play basketball,” Beal said. “I’m not just going to be a one-dimensional guy, be a straight pin-down guy or be a straight off-ball guy. I’m both. … I’ve made it a conscious effort that I’m going to shoot more 3s this year, so it’s just a matter of them falling.”

Wizards forward Davis Bertans suffered a sprained left ankle on a dunk attempt in the first quarter on Monday. He made two free throws before leaving the game and did not return.

