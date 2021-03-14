Stephen Curry, Warriors set to welcome Lakers

The Golden State Warriors will go for a two-day sweep of two of the top teams in the Western Conference when they play host to the Los Angeles Lakers on Monday at San Francisco.

Getting a game-high 32 points from Stephen Curry and a season-best 28 from Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors snapped a four-game losing streak with a 131-119 home triumph over Utah on Sunday afternoon in the first half of the back-to-back.

The Lakers were off Sunday, having opened the second half with a 105-101 home win over the Indiana Pacers on Friday. LeBron James had an 18-point, 10-assist double-double in the win.

Los Angeles played a 10th straight game without co-star Anthony Davis, out with a strained right calf. The Lakers have gone just 4-6 in those games.

It doesn’t appear Davis will be back anytime soon, either. The club announced last week that he won’t even be re-evaluated until close to the end of the month, meaning an April comeback would be an optimistic outlook.

The Lakers also are without center Marc Gasol, who is out for COVID-related reasons, and are expected to be without Alex Caruso for their next two games because of a concussion sustained in the Indiana game.

The Lakers return home to complete a back-to-back of their own Tuesday night against Minnesota.

Gasol’s absence has elevated newcomer Damion Jones into the starting lineup the last two games. He contributed seven points in 16 minutes to Friday’s win.

The Warriors are quite familiar with Jones, having made him their first-round pick (30th overall) in 2016. He played on their 2017 and 2018 championship teams, then started a playoff game for the Warriors in 2019 on their road to a fifth straight trip to the NBA Finals.

Golden State traded Jones to Atlanta in 2019. From there, he moved on to Phoenix as a free agent, was waived, then got signed off the scrap heap by the Lakers on Feb. 26.

While short-handed, James liked what he saw from at least one of his teammates Friday when Kyle Kuzma came up big in the fourth quarter of a tight game with 15 of his 24 points.

“We need him to make shots, especially in the absence of A.D.,” James claimed. “And tonight was an example of that.”

Kuzma also had 13 rebounds against the Pacers, completing a near-identical performance as he had in the Lakers’ final game before the All-Star break, when he had a 25-point, 13-rebound double-double at Sacramento.

Kuzma contributed double-doubles to each of the Lakers’ two earlier home games against Golden State. The Warriors surprised the defending champs 115-113 in January, before the Lakers exacted a measure of revenge in a 117-91 blowout on Feb. 28.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he believes his club came out of Sunday’s impressive win in the right frame of mind.

“I told Draymond (Green) when I walked in, ‘If this was college, I would walk in and everybody would dump water on me and we would all scream and yell.’ But this is the NBA and we have another game (Monday),” he observed. “Not too much energy expended knowing that we have a game (Monday), but a very gratifying win.”

