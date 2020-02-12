Spurs stop 5-game slide with 114-106 victory over Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)LaMarcus Aldridge had 25 points and 14 rebounds, and the San Antonio Spurs stopped a five-game slide by topping the Oklahoma City Thunder 114-106 on Tuesday night.

Dejounte Murray also scored 25 points for San Antonio, which had dropped eight of 10 overall. Patty Mills had 20 points, and fellow reserve Derrick White finished with 17.

Led by Aldridge and Murray, the Spurs made 25 of 27 foul shots. Aldridge went 7 for 8, and Murray was a perfect 6 for 6.

Oklahoma City dropped its second straight after a stretch of nine wins in 10 games. Chris Paul scored 31 points for the Thunder, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 17.

