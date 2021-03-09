Spurs, Mavericks tip off second half of season in Dallas

The San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Mavericks, two of the NBA’s most enigmatic teams, begin the second half of the NBA season when they renew their Lone Star State rivalry Wednesday night in Dallas.

The Mavs have won four of the past five regular-season meetings against the Spurs after San Antonio captured 15 of the previous 17 games between the teams.

The Mavericks head into the second half of the season on a three-game winning streak and with 10 victories in their past 13 games, a surge that’s helped them climb to 18-16 on the season. Dallas lost six in a row before the recent run of good play.

“We’ve done a lot of good things the last three weeks, which we had to do given all the other circumstances,” Dallas coach Rick Carlisle said. “There’s a long way to go. And then when we pick up out of the break, it’s going to be even busier than it was in the first half.”

Dallas’ final game before the break was an 87-78 win over Oklahoma City on March 3 without guard Luka Doncic, who rested his sore back. Kristaps Porzingis led the Mavericks in that game with 19 points and 13 rebounds.

“It was kind of a tough stretch right there where we played really bad, lost five or six in a row,” Doncic said. “But the last couple games we picked up, and I think we’re going up and up and just learning from the moment when it was tough.”

Doncic is expected to play Wednesday after starting in Sunday’s All-Star Game, recording eight points and eight assists for Team LeBron in its 170-150 win.

The Spurs have been one of the surprise teams in the NBA, enduring injuries and personal issues that forced LaMarcus Aldridge, Derrick White and DeMar DeRozan to miss multiple games. There also was a stretch without five key players because of COVID issues that forced the Spurs to play short-handed in the final two weeks before the All-Star break.

San Antonio (18-14) ended the first half with a 107-102 loss at home to Oklahoma City on March 4 in a game in which the Spurs committed 19 turnovers, almost double their season average.

“It finally caught up to us — the injuries and the COVID in this first half of this season,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich said after the loss. “I think these guys have done a tremendous job. I’m really proud of them.

“We’re hopeful we can get everybody back so we can be a little bit deeper, a little fresher.”

San Antonio has found that its reserves are all capable and that it can play with any team in the league on any given night. The Spurs’ depth will be tested with a second-half schedule that will force them to play 40 games in 68 days.

“You just can’t ride the highs too high and the lows too low, because there’s too many games,” Spurs guard Patty Mills said. “Brutal schedule — and it is only going to get much, much worse in the second half of the season.

“There’s too many opportunities that are coming up — there’s a game every other day, so you’ve got to move on to the next one no matter if it’s good or bad.”

