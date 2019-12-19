Spurs hope return home leads to wins, starting with Nets

If you’re a fan of watching teams blow leads, San Antonio is providing your kind of entertainment through its first 26 contests.

Nothing has been easy for the Spurs this season, and it looks like things certainly won’t be easy when they head back to the Alamo City to battle the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday in the first of a two-game homestand.

San Antonio has tossed away leads in games in several unusual and out-of-character ways this season, but losing 109-107 at Houston on Monday after it was up by 25 points in the second quarter might be a new low point for the enigmatic Spurs, who fell to 10-16 on the season.

The win marked Houston’s largest come-from-behind victory in franchise history.

“In some ways it’s like your worst nightmare to go up 20 quickly because you know the thing is going to turn to some degree,” San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich told reporters. “The way it was an even game down the stretch is pretty much what you’d expect most of the time.”

LaMarcus Aldridge led the Spurs with 19 points and 12 rebounds at Houston. Bryn Forbes scored 18 points, all in first half on six 3-pointers, while Dejounte Murray and Derrick White scored 16 points each, and Rudy Gay and DeMar DeRozan hit for 12 apiece. Gay also had 12 rebounds in the loss.

“It’s always hard playing with a lead,” DeRozan said. “Every single quarter, you have to play even harder, because nobody wants to get embarrassed.”

San Antonio had won three out of four games, all in overtime.

The Nets fly to South Texas after a 108-101 overtime win in New Orleans on Tuesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie had a game-high 31 points and seven assists, scoring the first four points of overtime that to give the Nets (15-12) the lead that they would not relinquish. Dinwiddie scored at least 20 points for the fifth straight game.

It was Brooklyn’s defense that handed the Pelicans a club-record 13th straight loss.

“It was an ugly game but at the end of the day we did what we needed to do to get the W,” Jarrett Allen told the New York Post. “That just shows we’re out there playing hard, how much our defense has improved, how much we’re locking up on defense.”

Joe Harris added 24 points and Allen had 12 points, 14 rebounds and a career-high-tying six blocks in the win. David Nwaba added 12 points for the Nets.

“Both teams were throwing rocks out there,” Nets coach Kenny Atkinson said. “It wasn’t exactly great flow to the game, but our defense saved us. We really had to work for this one.”

The Nets have been playing without Kyrie Irving (shoulder), although they are 11-5 without him.

The Spurs are 71-22 all-time against Brooklyn and have won 42 of the 46 games, and 16 in a row, played against the Nets in the Alamo City. Brooklyn’s most recent win in San Antonio was on Jan. 22, 2002. San Antonio has a .913 winning percentage at home against the Nets, its highest home winning percentage against any team.

