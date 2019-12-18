Sprained ankle keeps Davis out of Lakers-Pacers game

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)All-Star forward Anthony Davis sat out Tuesday night’s showdown between the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers.

Less than an hour after coach Frank Vogel said Davis would be a game-time decision, the team put him on the inactive list with a sprained right ankle.

Davis has played a key role in the Lakers’ early-season success. At 24-3, they have the best record in the league. And the Lakers have won 14 consecutive road games.

A win at Indiana would give the Lakers a chance to match the league record for consecutive road wins Thursday at Milwaukee. Los Angeles won 16 straight road games in 1971-72.

Davis was replaced in the lineup by Jared Dudley.

Davis is averaging 27.4 points, 9.3 rebounds and 2.6 blocks this season. He came to the Lakers in a summer trade.

—

