Sore knee will keep Leonard out of Clippers game at Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard will sit out Monday night’s game at Indiana because of a sore left knee.

Patrick Patterson will replace Leonard in the lineup.

It’s the eighth game the three-time All-Star has missed this season and it comes on the second game of a back-to-back for the Clippers, who are in the midst of a six-game road trip.

Leonard scored 34 points and 11 rebounds in the Clippers 135-119 win Sunday at Washington. The two-time Finals MVP is averaging 25.1 points, 7.9 rebounds, 5.2 assists and 1.9 steals this season.

Los Angeles also will be without Rodney McGruder (strained right hamstring), Landry Shamet (sprained left ankle) and JaMychal Green (bruised tailbone).

Pacers guard Malcolm Brogdon will start despite having a sore right hand. The Pacers played without their leading scorer Saturday against the New York Knicks.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports