Rockets hit 11 3s in 48-point first quarter, rout Thunder

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP)Eric Gordon scored 25 points and the Houston Rockets hit an NBA record-tying 11 3-pointers in a 48-point first quarter, cruising to a 136-106 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday night.

John Wall scored the first eight points for the Rockets and finished with 18 points, six rebounds and five assists. Christian Wood also scored 18 and added 11 rebounds in Houston’s sixth straight victory.

Even though the Rockets had been rolling, coach Stephen Silas talked to them about getting off to better starts.

”We have a coachable group, we have a mature group who want what’s best, not just for them but everybody in the group,” Silas said. ”It’s good to know when we focus on something, whether it’s playing better defense or rebounding . or getting off to a better start like we did tonight, we do it.”

Gordon, Wood and Victor Oladipo all had 10 points in the first 12 minutes and the Rockets led by as many as 26 in the first half. It was the second straight game the Rockets had a 48-point quarter.

The Rockets were 11 for 14 from beyond the arc in the opening quarter. They finished 28 for 52 (53.8%) from 3.

”When you’re able to move the ball like that, you’re unpredictable,” Gordon said. ”It’s tough to scout to slow us down when we’re playing like that, moving the ball, guys are taking the right shots. As long as we’re playing like that, I’ll take our chances over anybody.”

Gordon was part of a Rockets bench that scored 68 points – half of the team’s output.

Oklahoma City (8-11) led 4-3 before the Rockets went on a 17-0 run and never looked back.

Houston (10-9) led 73-54 at the half, the second straight game the Thunder had given up more than 70 points in the first half and third straight half teams had reached that total. They allowed Brooklyn 76 points in the first half and 71 in the second half last Friday night in a 147-125 loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 19 points for the Thunder.

The teams will have a day off before meeting against in Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

Rockets: Had a pair of four-point plays by Danuel House Jr. and Gordon in the first quarter. The duo combined for nine three-point baskets off the bench.

GOOD TIMES

Silas was asked if he was able to have fun in his first year as a head coach or if the job’s responsibilities prevented him from enjoying the results.

”I’m having a blast,” Silas said. ”I’m not going to wait 20 years to be a head coach and not have fun doing it. Even when times are hard or shaky as they were at the beginning, I’m going to have fun.”