Raptors’ VanVleet sidelined because of bruised right knee

CHICAGO (AP)Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet missed Monday’s game against the Chicago Bulls because of a bruised right knee.

Coach Nick Nurse said an MRI showed no structural damage. VanVleet, averaging 18 points and seven assists, left in the first half of a loss at Philadelphia on Sunday.

”He’s got a little swelling,” Nurse said. ”He banged knees with someone a couple games ago. It just needs to be managed.”

The defending NBA champion Raptors (15-7) had lost three in a row entering Monday’s game, their longest skid since a three-game slide in November 2018. —

More AP NBA:

https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports