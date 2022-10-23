Scottie Barnes, the reigning NBA Rookie of the Year, may be unavailable to play on Monday night when his Toronto Raptors visit the Miami Heat.

Barnes suffered a right ankle sprain on Saturday night, when the Heat beat the Raptors 112-109. He is listed as questionable.

Monday night will be a rematch for these two teams after a scuffle during Saturday’s game between Toronto’s Christian Koloko and Miami’s Caleb Martin. Both players were ejected in a sequence that started when Martin was trying to box out Koloko.

Martin and teammate Nikola Jovic, who left the bench and joined the fracas, were each suspended one game for their roles and will sit out Monday’s rematch. Koloko was not suspended, but received a $15,000 fine for his actions.

“There were a lot plays leading up to that,” Martin said. “It was a chippy game.”

Martin was called for the original foul. He then stood over a fallen Koloko with clenched fists. Koloko took that as a threatening pose, and the fight ensued.

“I just stood up for myself,” Koloko said, “and I get ejected. That’s what happened.”

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said the game was competitive and the atmosphere was intense.

“When the result ends like this, I love all of the emotions and experiences,” Spoelstra said.

The Raptors are without forwards Otto Porter Jr. and Chris Boucher, both with injured left hamstrings. Porter has been ruled out for Monday and Boucher is questionable, so Toronto could be thin up front.

Miami is without guard Victor Oladipo (left knee) and center Omer Yurtseven (left ankle). Neither has played yet this season.

Monday will also be an opportunity for Toronto point guard Fred VanVleet to have a bounce-back game.

On Saturday, he went scoreless in the first half, picking up four fouls along the way. He then got charged with his fifth foul just 20 seconds into the third period, and he finished with just seven points on 2-for-9 shooting, including 1-for-6 on 3-pointers.

But even on a horrible night, VanVleet had a game-high 10 assists in 39 precarious minutes, showing how important he is to the Toronto offense.

For the season, VanVleet is averaging 13.3 points and a team-high 8.0 assists. He also leads the squad in steals (3.7).

Pascal Siakam leads the Raptors in both scoring (27.7) and rebounds (10.3).

Gary Trent Jr., who is shooting 40.7 percent on 3-pointers, is scoring 18.7 points per game for Toronto. Teammate OG Anunoby is averaging 13.7 points and 7.0 rebounds.

If Barnes is out, it could mean a start for ex-Heat forward Precious Achiuwa, who is averaging 10.7 points and 7.3 rebounds.

Jimmy Butler leads Miami in scoring at 22.0 points per game. Tyler Herro is second on the team in both scoring (20.7) and rebounding (6.7).

Ex-Raptors point guard Kyle Lowry leads Miami in assists (5.3). He is fifth on the team in scoring (12.0).

