The Toronto Raptors required a string of successful performances and their longest winning streak in two seasons, but they finally have played their way off the playoff bubble.

With a 117-98 road victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, the Raptors extended their win streak to seven games and moved into sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings, one-half game above the leading postseason play-in position.

Toronto will conclude its three-game road trip Thursday against the Houston Rockets, seeking an eighth straight victory and continued momentum through a trade deadline in which some contenders might reshape their rosters. For the Raptors, optimal health has been the key.

Reserve center Chris Boucher is the lone Toronto player to have appeared in at least 50 games this season. However, now that the Raptors are at full strength, they appear reborn, with Pascal Siakam (27 points, 16 rebounds on Wednesday) and OG Anunoby (15 points, 10 rebounds) posting double-doubles to support All-Star guard Fred VanVleet’s 21 points and six assists against the Thunder.

“I think we always felt that we could compete all the time,” Siakam said. “Just seeing our personnel and the guys that we have, it was always about getting everyone together and also understanding that coming into games, following the game plan and sticking to it and knowing what we do. (It’s about) having the length and the guys that we have on the team (and) understanding that we can compete with any team in the league.

“I think that’s what we’ve always done and sometimes it works, sometimes you win games and sometimes not. I think as long as we come in with that intensity, we’ll be all right.”

The Rockets took their seventh loss in eight games Tuesday in New Orleans, falling to the Pelicans for the second time in three days, 110-97. Turnovers again proved to be the undoing for Houston, with the Pelicans converting 21 Rockets giveaways into 25 points.

Rockets guard Kevin Porter Jr. scored a team-high 27 points but also recorded seven turnovers. Rookie center Alperen Sengun, who has shown flashes of passing wizardry, added four turnovers in 28 minutes.

Turnovers are nothing new for the Rockets, who lead the NBA with an average of 17 per game. The ongoing challenge for Houston is finding ways to maximize the vigor of the youthful roster while minimizing the mistakes.

“Our turnovers are very much a factor of us usually trying to do too much,” Rockets coach Stephen Silas said. “Trying to get into a crowd and make a play, seeing something that might not quite be there and trying to get it there anyway. I would much rather we have 12 turnovers than (21) for sure, but I also want us to play aggressively, and sometimes when you play aggressively, you’re going to have some turnovers.

“I am concerned about our turnovers because they lead to run-outs and whatnot, but I want to find that fine balance between being aggressive and being safe and not turning the ball over.”

