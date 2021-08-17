Pistons sign C Luka Garza, F Chris Smith to 2-way contracts

DETROIT (AP)The Detroit Pistons signed Luka Garza and Chris Smith to two-way contracts on Tuesday.

Detroit selected Garza, the AP national player of the year, with the No. 52 overall pick in the draft. The 6-foot-11, 235-pound center played well for the Pistons during the NBA Summer League, averaging 15 points and 9.6 rebounds. He averaged 24.1 points and 8.7 rebounds last season at Iowa.

The team signed Smith as an undrafted free agent, giving a player an opportunity after having a season-ending knee surgery last year at UCLA.

The 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward averaged 12.6 points and 6.4 rebounds in eight games last season. Smith averaged eight points over four seasons with the Bruins.

