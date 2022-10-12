DETROIT (AP)Detroit Pistons center Marvin Bagley III is expected to be out of the lineup for three to four weeks with an injured right knee.

Bagley was hurt Tuesday night in a preseason game against Oklahoma and an MRI showed a sprained knee ligament and bone bruise.

The 6-foot-11 Bagley signed a three-year, $37 million contract as a restricted free agent in July with the Pistons, who acquired him from Sacramento in a four-team trade last season. Bagley, the No. 2 overall pick in 2018, bounced back from a disappointing, injury-filled stint with the Kings to average 14.6 points in 18 games with the Pistons last season.

The 23-year-old former Duke star has averaged 13.6 points and 7.4 rebounds over his four-year career.

Detroit opens the season Oct. 19 at home against the Orlando Magic.

