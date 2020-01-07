Pistons’ Blake Griffin out indefinitely after knee surgery

DETROIT (AP)Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin is out indefinitely after having surgery on his left knee.

The Pistons announced Tuesday that Griffin will have an extended rehabilitation period with no timetable for his return.

The 30-year-old Griffin was an All-Star last season for the sixth time. He has played in just 18 games this season and is averaging a career-low 15.5 points and a career-low 4.7 rebounds per game.

Nearly two years ago, despite Griffin’s injury history, Detroit dealt a first-round pick and players to the Los Angeles Clippers as part of a trade that hasn’t worked out well for the Pistons.

The Pistons won’t want to rush Griffin back in part because they are mired in another rebuilding season and making the playoffs seems unlikely.

