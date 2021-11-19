Pistons attempt to contain Stephen Curry, Warriors

Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey looks at the Golden State Warriors and sees perfection.

The Warriors have the league’s best record at 13-2 after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 104-89 on Thursday. Detroit hosts Golden State on Friday in the third game of a five-game homestand.

“They’re such a well-oiled machine,” Casey said. “They know where each other is going to be, their spacing is perfect, their passing is perfect. They have a group of guys who are not only good shooters but they’re excellent passers.”

Golden State is one of the league’s main attractions. So are the Los Angeles Lakers, who visit the Pistons on Sunday.

Casey says his team should not get more motivated to play those premier clubs than any other opponent.

“We’ve got no right not to be jacked up for whoever comes to the LCA (Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena),” he said. “We’re on that ladder trying to climb up to the top. We should be jacked up for anyone, not just the Lakers, not just Golden State, not just Miami. We’re a young team that should be hungry. If we don’t have that personality each and every night, you see how that turns out.”

The Pistons are coming off an 97-89 home victory over the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday. The Pistons got a big game out of backup point guard Cory Joseph, who scored a season-high 18 points.

Joseph played just six minutes the previous game against the Kings.

“After that (Sacramento) game, I got into the weight room, I ran, made sure I kept my cardio,” Joseph said. “Came in the next day, got into the gym and tried to just get that rust off, get that (bad) feeling off of me. Just tried to lock into this one. That was my thing. That’s what I try to do, especially after those games. And then I was able to get it going early.”

Stephen Curry continued his scoring rampage for the Warriors on Thursday, pouring in 40 points, including nine 3-pointers.

“Nothing surprises me anymore and yet I’m amazed, if that makes sense,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “It’s still incredible to watch, but you sort of expect it. That’s what greatness is about, where you want to see it, the fans come to see it and you sort of expect something to happen. Then he does it and you’re just in awe. You’re amazed. He’s a special player, special person.”

The Warriors trailed 81-68 heading into the fourth quarter, then outscored the Cavs 36-8 over the last 12 minutes. Curry scored 20 points in the final period.

Detroit must now figure out ways to keep the two-time Most Valuable Player in check.

“There’s 29 other teams that are not excited about going against him because he’s having a career year,” Casey said. “Watching some of the shots he’s taking, the more pressure you put on him, the further out he goes and he makes those shots. It’s not like anyone is surprised now that they go in. He really, really spaces the floor, so your transition defense and your pickup point has to be as soon as he touches the ball.”

