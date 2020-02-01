Pelicans aim to extend win streak vs. Rockets

Considering the abundance of ballyhoo that accompanied the occasion, it was easy to lose sight of the most important aspect of Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson returning to the New Orleans lineup: Williamson by his mere presence makes the Pelicans a legitimate team.

The hype was understandable given that Williamson was as celebrated a prospect as any in recent memory. His missing the first 44 games of the season after knee surgery only enhanced the anticipation of his debut, with the mania surrounding Williamson fed by his production — 22 points, seven rebounds and three assists over 18 minutes against the San Antonio Spurs on Jan. 22 — nudging the primary reason why the Pelicans drafted Williamson first overall to the back burner.

But the Pelicans have won three consecutive games with Williamson aboard and will look to extend that winning streak on Sunday when they visit the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center.

“I thought Zion, this was his best game,” Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said following New Orleans’ 139-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday, a win that pulled the Pelicans to within four games of Memphis for the eighth and final playoff berth in the Western Conference.

“Forget about the four 3s (in his NBA debut). As far as a complete game with him playing and starting to get more aggressive and attack the basket, I thought this was a complete game.”

Williamson paced eight Pelicans in double figures with 24 points and added six rebounds and three assists while logging 29 minutes for a second consecutive game. He is averaging 19.7 points and 8.7 rebounds during the Pelicans’ winning streak, providing New Orleans another able scorer to complement the production of All-Star Brandon Ingram and guard Jrue Holiday.

That was the plan all along: Feature Williamson as the centerpiece yet surround him with several capable contributors. That the Pelicans are finally able to showcase Williamson and the full scope of their rotation confirms what they expected to unfold prior to losing Williamson to injury.

“I thought it was going to be like this from the beginning,” Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball said. “Obviously we knew it was going to be a process, but I think we’re finally figuring it out, building up the chemistry and incorporating Zion is good for us. Hopefully, we just keep trending upward.”

The Rockets squeezed out a 128-121 home win over the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, doing so with center Clint Capela missing his fifth game since Dec. 28 and by featuring a rotation comprised solely of players 6-foot-6 and under. Houston tinkered with a small lineup in their 126-117 victory at Utah last week, but the Rockets were missing their All-Star backcourt of James Harden and Russell Westbrook in addition to Capela against the Jazz.

Harden and Westbrook were available against Dallas and dominated in tandem, combining for 67 points, 22 rebounds, 15 assists and seven steals. By playing so small, Houston was able to spread the floor offensively, netting lanes for Harden and Westbrook to attack the rim and gaps on the perimeter designed to yield open 3-pointers. Houston shot 21 of 45 from deep.

Still, playing so small comes with challenges, primarily on the glass but also defensively against opposing bigs. Mavericks 7-3 center Kristaps Porzingis (35 points, 12 rebounds) was a handful, but the Rockets proved scrappy enough to consider utilizing the small lineup going forward.

“It’s challenging, especially when you have to guard bigger guys,” Harden said. “It brings the competitiveness out of you. You’ve got to compete and be physical, and that’s when you rely on your teammates.”

