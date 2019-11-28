Pacers use balanced attack to pull away from Jazz 121-102

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Domantas Sabonis and T.J. Warren each scored 23 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 22, leading the Indiana Pacers past Utah 121-102 on Wednesday night.

Sabonis also had 12 rebounds for his 12th double-double of the season. Indiana has won four straight.

Bojan Bogdanovic had 30 points in his first trip back to Indiana since leaving the team as a free agent last summer. Donovan Mitchell added 26 points and Rudy Gobert had 14 points and 13 rebounds after missing the previous two games with a sprained left ankle.

The Pacers closed used an 18-5 fourth-quarter spurt to finally seal it.

Indiana looked like it might run away after closing the first half on a 12-2 spurt and opening the second half with a 3-pointer from Myles Turner to take a 56-43 lead.

But Utah made seven 3s in the third, cutting it to 83-80 with 2:03 left.

Indiana answered with the final six points of the quarter before the decisive run in the fourth.

Utah led most of the first quarter but the Pacers never trailed again after using a 9-0 run to break a 27-27 tie in the second quarter.

The Jazz got as close as 42-41 late in the first half but spent the rest of the night playing catch-up.

Jazz: Have lost three straight in the series and back-to-back games for the third time this season. … Joe Ingles scored 12 points and Mike Conley had five points and five assists in his hometown. … Utah was 10 of 32 on 3s and fell to 3-6 on the road this season.

Pacers: Jeremy Lamb had 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists. … Brogdon also had eight assists and four rebounds but missed his first free-throw attempt of the game, ending a streak of 44 consecutive makes that dated to the season opener. … T.J. McConnell scored 12 points off the bench. … The Pacers 8-2 at home this season and four of their last five wins have come by double digits.

Jazz: At Memphis on Friday night.

Pacers: Host Atlanta on Saturday night.

