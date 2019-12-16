Pacers beat Hornets 107-85 for 3rd straight victory

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Reserve guard Aaron Holiday scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter in the Indiana Pacers’ 107-85 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday.

Holiday was a point shy of his career high set a month ago at Brooklyn.

The Hornets rallied to cut Indiana’s lead to 70-66 entering the final quarter before Holiday and the Pacers pulled away again for their third straight victory.

Doug McDermott, a reserve guard who had not scored through three quarters, helped spark the late surge with a pair of 3-pointers. By the time Holiday hit his second 3-pointer of the game, the Pacers had a 93-75 lead with 4:54 remaining.

Pacers center Myles Turner had 14 points and 10 rebounds, and Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 12 rebounds.

Cody Zeller, a Hoosier native who typically plays well in front of family and friends, had 19 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte. He accounted for eight of the team���s 20 points in the opening quarter.

A 19-2 run pushed the Pacers’ early advantage to 33-20 by the end of the first quarter. After missing an initial shot, Turner made four consecutive attempts, including one from beyond the arc.

TIP-INS

Hornets: Terry Rozier, who entered with a 17.1-point average, had three points on 1-of-12 shooting.

Pacers: Sabonis, in his first season as a full-time starter, had his 22nd double-double – the second-most in the NBA.

UP NEXT

Hornets: Host Sacramento on Tuesday night.

Pacers: Host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night.

