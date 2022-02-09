When the Brooklyn Nets paired Kyrie Irving with Kevin Durant and then added James Harden to form a “Big Three,” they never fathomed being on the verge of a 10-game losing streak.

The Nets will play their 15th straight game with at least one member of the trio unavailable and attempt to end their ugly nine-game losing skid Thursday night when they visit the Washington Wizards. In fact, they’ll be missing two.

Brooklyn is on its first nine-game losing streak since a 16-game slide Jan. 21-Feb. 25, 2017, when the team was in the beginning stages of its rebuild that would ultimately land Durant, Harden and Irving.

The current slide continued Tuesday when the Nets allowed the first 14 points of the game, trailed 28-2, and were down by as many as 35 in a 126-91 home loss to the Boston Celtics.

Harden missed his third straight game with left hamstring tightness and sat out for the fifth time in Brooklyn’s skid due to injury. Harden has already been ruled out for Thursday, with the team citing his hamstring. Whether Harden will still be a Net at tipoff is another thing. Harden’s name was linked to a potential deal with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Irving will play at Washington, but he cannot appear in home games at the moment due to his COVID-19 vaccination status.

The Nets are hoping to start reversing a trend that has seen them go 2-10 since Durant sprained the medial collateral ligament in his left knee Jan. 15. He has not played since.

The 12-game stretch has seen Brooklyn tumble from first place in the Eastern Conference to eighth, while the Nets have absorbed seven double-digit losses while allowing at least 120 points six times.

“I think we recognize the position we’re in; we’re undermanned,” Brooklyn coach Steve Nash said. “We know what our record was when we were healthy. And we know we’re just going through a tough period.”

Washington is 1-8 since a 117-98 win over the visiting Philadelphia 76ers on Jan. 17. The Wizards lost six straight before eking out a three-point win at Philadelphia on Feb. 2.

Washington is coming off a 15-point home loss to the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and a 21-point home loss to the Miami Heat on Monday when the Wizards saw their opponent shoot 56.6 percent from the field and make 18 3-pointers.

“I think the biggest thing with us these past games is our effort level and then our response,” Washington forward Kyle Kuzma said. “It’s really tough when you get punched in the face and you don’t stand up. I think that just kinda sums up what’s going on. As soon as we hit a little bit adversity, it’s quite a challenge to get out of that.”

Washington’s skid has coincided with Bradley Beal’s wrist injury, with the three-time All-Star now out for the season after the Wizards announced he was headed for surgery. Beal scored 23 points in the last meeting between the teams on Jan. 19 but injured his wrist Jan. 29 at Memphis and has not played since.

Beal’s absence as put the starting lineup in flux, with the Wizards are 0-3 while starting Aaron Holiday, Spencer Dinwiddie, Thomas Bryant, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Kuzma. The Wizards will likely give more time to rookie Corey Kispert, who tied a season-high with 20 points Monday.

The Nets lead the season series 2-0. Durant scored 25 points in a 104-90 win at Brooklyn on Oct. 25 and Irving scored 30 points in a 119-118 win at Washington last month.

