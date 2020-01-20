Live Now
Nets' Irving sits out vs 76ers with hamstring tightness

NBA
NEW YORK (AP)Nets guard Kyrie Irving is missing Brooklyn’s game against Philadelphia because of right hamstring tightness.

Coach Kenny Atkinson said Irving was feeling soreness Sunday and then was checked again Monday before the team decided the All-Star point guard wouldn’t play.

Atkinson said the Nets were choosing to be cautious because they didn’t want to risk losing Irving for the long term.

Irving missed 26 games with a right shoulder injury before returning on Jan. 12 against Atlanta. He is averaging 26.5 points in his first season in Brooklyn.

Garrett Temple moved into the starting lineup alongside Spencer Dinwiddie.

