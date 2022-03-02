NEW YORK (AP)The NBA on Wednesday fined Indiana Pacers forward Jalen Smith $20,000 for directing profane language toward an official after he was ejected during a game and fined San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray $20,000 for throwing the ball off the legs of a referee.

The incident involving Smith occurred Monday night following his ejection with 7:04 remaining in the third quarter of the Pacers’ 119-103 loss in Orlando to the Magic. Smith picked up two technical fouls after arguing calls and was ejected in the middle of a 14-2 run by the Magic. The Pacers never recovered.

Murray was given a technical foul and was ejected Monday night late in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies after he threw the ball back to a referee who had just called a foul on his teammate, and the ball hit the ref in the lower leg.

Murray finished with 21 points and eight assists in the 118-105 loss. He is averaging 20.1 points per game this season, his fifth with the Spurs.

Smith had 14 points and 8 rebounds in 25 minutes before he was sent to the Pacers’ locker room. Indiana got the 21-year-old, second-year player from the Phoenix Suns in exchange for Torrey Craig and cash at the trade deadline.

—

