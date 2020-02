DALLAS (AP)The Dallas Mavericks added veteran Michael Kidd-Gilchrist to their young core Tuesday as they close in on the franchise's first trip to the playoffs in four years.

Kidd-Gilchrist, the No. 2 pick in the 2012 draft, signed with the Mavericks after taking a buyout from the Charlotte Hornets. Dallas waived Ryan Broekhoff to make room for Kidd-Gilchrist.