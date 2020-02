It might sound arbitrary and random, but there are in-game moments when the tide turns to bending wills, when sheer effort is more than enough to influence the outcome of a contest.

The Utah Jazz had lost five straight games and appeared en route to number six on Friday when they trailed the Portland Trail Blazers by 14 at the half. But in the third quarter, the Jazz reached that breaking point where enough was enough and fought their way to a 117-114 victory.