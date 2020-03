The title of hottest team in the NBA gets passed around like a hot potato, rarely lingering with one squad long enough for the league to establish a clear view on who is most ascendant.

The Houston Rockets and Milwaukee Bucks were running equally hot before both lost on the road Monday, with Houston suffering a surprising setback at the New York Knicks while the Bucks lost for the second time this season to the Miami Heat. Those results shifted the spotlight to the Los Angeles Clippers, who extended their winning streak to five with a 109-94 victory Tuesday at Oklahoma City.