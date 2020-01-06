Mavs, Bulls face off looking to cure lingering ills

Dallas Mavericks small forward Luka Doncic enters Monday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls with a franchise-record 10 triple-doubles for a season.

But according to coach Rick Carlisle, Doncic also brings with him a bevy of bruises as teams continue to take a physical approach to defending the 6-foot-7 standout.

“He’s handling it well, but teams are taking liberties on him,” Carlisle told reporters recently.

“Look, we saw it with Dirk (Nowitzki) for 20 years here, my 11 years, all the time. Taking physical liberties on him, trying to knock him down and beat him up, stuff like that. It’s not good. He’s handling it very well, but it’s happening every game.”

Carlisle raised these concerns before tipoff Saturday, then the Mavericks’ play in the game brought new concerns. After falling behind 20 points in the first half, the Mavs fought back and led by as many as 12 in the fourth quarter. But Dallas blew that lead and fell 123-120 in overtime to the visiting Charlotte Hornets.

Charlotte entered that game nine games under .500. Chicago enters Monday’s contest 10 games under .500 as the season nears its midway point. The loss dropped Dallas’ record to 10-8 at American Airlines Center this season as the team moved to 1-1 on a season-high, six-game homestand.

“Look, we built a (12-point) lead in the fourth quarter and let it slip away,” Carlisle said. “That’s on all of us.”

The Bulls have lost four of their last five, including three straight, while continually trying to remedy familiar struggles.

Chicago trailed by just three points at halftime of its latest setback, Saturday’s 111-104 home loss to the Boston Celtics, before faltering again in the third quarter. Boston rolled to 46.2-percent shooting — including 60-percent accuracy from long range — in the third while outscoring the Bulls 30-21.

“We’ve got to be locked in, have more of a sense of urgency,” Bulls guard Kris Dunn said. “We have to have the awareness to understand that we have been poor in the third quarter. It starts on the defensive end, and everything will take care of itself.”

In another sequence reminiscent of many of the team’s losses, the Bulls rallied in the fourth, drawing to within 95-92 with 7:21 to go after trailing by 16 points early in the final quarter. Ultimately, however, the third-quarter woes added up as the Bulls fell to 1-14 against teams over .500.

“The ball stopped moving. Bodies stopped moving,” Chicago coach Jim Boylen said. “I don’t know. It’s something we’ve been working on. It’s part of it. Part of what we’re learning about as a team and growing with.”

Chicago forward Chandler Hutchison remains out with a right shoulder injury but is eyeing a return after playing for the team’s G League affiliate on Friday night. Hutchison has missed 17 consecutive games and last appeared for the Bulls on Nov. 27.

The Bulls will look to contain Doncic, who has scored no less than 19 points in each of the past six games and struck for 39 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists against the Hornets.

Chicago and Dallas are set to conclude the season series on March 2 at United Center.

