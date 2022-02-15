LOS ANGELES (AP) — Terance Mann scored a season-high 25 points, including 14 in the decisive third quarter, as the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Golden State Warriors 119-104 on Monday night.

Mann was 6 of 7 from the field in the third as the Clippers outscored the Warriors 33-19. The third-year guard also had seven rebounds and six assists.

All of the Clippers’ starters scored in double figures. Reggie Jackson added 19 points and Ivica Zubac had 18 points and eight rebounds.

Stephen Curry scored 33 points for the Warriors. The All-Star guard hit his first six shots and had 26 points in the first half on 9-of-11 shooting before going cold in the second. Curry was 2 of 7 from the field after halftime. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole each had 13 points.

Los Angeles was up 61-59 at halftime and still had a two-point lead early in the third quarter before breaking it open with a 20-8 run over a six-minute span, including eight straight to start it off. Zubac scored six points during the spurt.

Curry’s four-point play pulled the Warriors to 84-75 before the Clippers countered with a 10-3 run to end the quarter, with all the points coming from Mann.

Los Angeles’ largest lead was 25 in the fourth. The Clippers outscored the Warriors 54-40 in the paint and had 14 points off 14 Warriors turnovers.

TIP-INS

Warriors: The 26 points by Curry were his second-most in a first half this season. He had 28 against the Clippers on Oct. 21.

Clippers: Nicolas Batum had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, and eight rebounds.

UP NEXT

Warriors: Host Denver on Wednesday night. The Nuggets beat Golden State 89-86 on Dec. 28.

Clippers: Play at Phoenix on Tuesday night. The teams have split their first two meetings this season.

—

