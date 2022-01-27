PHILADELPHIA (AP)Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has a sore left knee and will miss Thursday night’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James is day to day. The Lakers continue their road swing Friday night at Charlotte.

The 37-year-old James is second in the league in scoring at 29.1 points per game, on pace for his highest average since the 2009-10 season, and has scored at least 25 points in 18 straight games.

He’s about to be the first triple-quintuple player in NBA history, with at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. He hit the rebound milestone last week, and he’ll probably hit the assist milestone sometime between now and the All-Star break, if he can stay healthy.

James scored 33 on Tuesday in a win over the Nets, pushing his overall total – including playoffs – to 44,045 points.

