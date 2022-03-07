SAN ANTONIO (AP)Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play Monday against the San Antonio Spurs after experiencing soreness in his left knee following a 56-point effort against the Golden State Warriors.

James’ third-highest point total led the Lakers to a much-needed victory Saturday night, having lost four straight and seven of eight prior to James scoring a season-high on 19-for-31 shooting.

James has missed 17 games this season due to various injuries, including abdomen and ankle ailments.

In his 19th season, James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 6.2 assists for the Lakers, who entered the season with Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony joining James and Anthony Davis in a star-studded lineup. But they’re ninth in the Western Conference and may have to win two play-in games just to make the playoffs.

Spurs coach Gregg Popovich enters the contest one victory shy of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins in league history.

San Antonio, which has lost four straight, will be without starting guard Devin Vassell and reserves Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop. All three are out with illnesses that aren’t COVID-19.

—

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports