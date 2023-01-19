NEW YORK (AP)New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson will miss at least three weeks after having surgery Thursday to repair a fractured right thumb.

The Knicks said Robinson had the procedure at the Hospital for Special Surgery, a day after he was injured in a 116-105 loss to Washington.

Robinson played just nine minutes in the game before leaving with what the Knicks said was a sprain. But they revealed it was a fracture when announcing that he had undergone the surgery and would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Isaiah Hartenstein and Jericho Sims are the other centers behind the 7-foot Robinson, who is averaging 7.2 points and 8.9 rebounds.

